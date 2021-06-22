Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.91 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003230 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

