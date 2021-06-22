Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €122.95 ($144.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.49. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

