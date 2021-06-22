Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($360.00) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

