BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

BEST opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. BEST has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.