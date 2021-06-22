BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.