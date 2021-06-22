Beyond Finance Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,645,344 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

