BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 124,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,442. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,538,000.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

