BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.
BHP Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 124,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,442. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
