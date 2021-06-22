BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 124,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,442. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,007,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

