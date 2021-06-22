BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,314.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 62.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $103,306.28 and approximately $9,314.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

