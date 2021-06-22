Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

