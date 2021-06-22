Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. 856,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.30. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

