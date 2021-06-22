Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.36 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion and $4.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $279.05 or 0.00827517 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
