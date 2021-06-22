Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Volume Hits $6.10 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Binance USD has a market cap of $9.65 billion and approximately $6.10 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.06 or 0.06633485 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,643,892,541 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.