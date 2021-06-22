Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 63,497 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

