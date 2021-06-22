Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells $5,619,975.66 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,639. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $453.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $67,810,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.