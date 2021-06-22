BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells $755,730.18 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 282,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 558.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCAB. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

