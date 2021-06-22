Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 188.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.