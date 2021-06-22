Bismuth (BIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,215.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,215.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000274 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,387,622 coins and its circulating supply is 21,317,518 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

