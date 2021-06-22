bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00113834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.55 or 1.00695783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

