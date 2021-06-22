Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $556.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $556.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

