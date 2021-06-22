Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $380.66 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $380.66 million and $18.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00061062 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039637 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

