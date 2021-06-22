Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits Market Cap of $59,621.39

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $59,621.39 and approximately $417.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 62.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

