Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $98,739.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $98,739.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $12.88 or 0.00039768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00050727 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 162,107 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

