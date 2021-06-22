Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $2,034.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00301616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00167185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00101733 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

