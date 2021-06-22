Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) One Day Volume Hits $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000101 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

