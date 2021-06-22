BitcoinHD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.63 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.04 or 1.00012628 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003063 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

