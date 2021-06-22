BitcoinPoS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,768.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $6,768.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,676,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,464,595 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

