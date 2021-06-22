BitcoinZ Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $11,836.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00335371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00172636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.