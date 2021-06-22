BitCore (BTX) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $233,776.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.81 or 0.05914340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.39 or 0.01386679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00375436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00113359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00629996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00338123 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

