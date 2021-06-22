Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $99,250.86 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00369458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

