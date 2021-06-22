BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $47.06

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.06, but opened at $48.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 90 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
