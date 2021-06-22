BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $47.06

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.06, but opened at $48.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 90 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

