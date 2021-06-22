BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 287,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 1,211.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

