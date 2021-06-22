BlackRock Inc. Acquires 205,768 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Open Lending worth $68,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 23.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 23.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

