BlackRock Inc. Acquires 218,616 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.13% of Ellington Financial worth $70,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $834.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

