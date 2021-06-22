BlackRock Inc. Acquires 267,785 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.20% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $71,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $679.93 million, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

