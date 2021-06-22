BlackRock Inc. Acquires 314,387 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $67,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 484,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

