BlackRock Inc. Acquires 443,699 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.26% of FutureFuel worth $65,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FutureFuel by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in FutureFuel by 49.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in FutureFuel by 108.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

