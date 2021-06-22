BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.00% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $68,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

