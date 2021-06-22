BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.05% of Dillard’s worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $161.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

