BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.52% of Chico’s FAS worth $65,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

CHS stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $668.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

