BlackRock Inc. Buys 70,660 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.37% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $66,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,855,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.58.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
