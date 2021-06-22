BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 563,194 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,657,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

