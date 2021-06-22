BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.55% of HUYA worth $67,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.