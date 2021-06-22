BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.59% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $67,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

