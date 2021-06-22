BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 633,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.10% of Tutor Perini worth $68,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TPC opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,091 shares of company stock worth $5,105,109 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

