BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.55% of Universal Insurance worth $65,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

