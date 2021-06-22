BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.07% of Tredegar worth $65,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.