BlackRock Inc. Has $62.51 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of IMAX worth $62,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $10,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,442,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

