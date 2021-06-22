BlackRock Inc. Has $63.74 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of KB Financial Group worth $63,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

