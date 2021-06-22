BlackRock Inc. Has $65.05 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.83% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $65,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NCBS opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

